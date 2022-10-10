Sartell Officials Considering Grant Funding for Mill Site Cleanup

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are looking into some grant funding to help with the cleanup and redevelopment of the former Verso Paper Mill sites.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a resolution of Support for a Contamination Cleanup Grant.

The grant will cover up to 75% of the costs toward investigation and clean up at the AIM Sites. The other 25% of the cost would come from the city.

City staff says if they do not apply for the grant, the city will be responsible to cover 100% of the cleanup costs.

The cost for the grant writing services is $2,000 and the grant application is due by November 22nd.

Back in August, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.

The city says it's their intent to redevelop the AIM sites, however it may be a multi-year project that will be dependent on environmental reviews and development interest.