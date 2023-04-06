Sartell Launches New Online Portal for Road, Development Projects

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has launched a new online portal intended to provide the community with updates on road construction and development projects.

The site provides information for residents to stay informed and engaged on project updates, timelines, and budgets.

The site will be updated by staff on a weekly basis.

In addition, the site provides access to the current financial status of the city, including revenues, expenditures, debt and projections.

