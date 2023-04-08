Sartell Holding Free Event on Impacts of Social Media on Students

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A group of students from Sartell Middle School and High School are planning to hold a special presentation highlight the impacts of social media on students.

Get our free mobile app

The event will feature staff from the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center who will educate parents/guardians and students about the impacts of social media on a students well being, setting limits, common social media platforms, options for parental controls and reporting concerns online.

Sartell students will also debut a public service announcement video for their peers about the impact of being online.

The event will be held Monday inside the Sartell Middle School Performing Arts Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend.

READ RELATED ARTICLES