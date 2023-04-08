Sartell Holding Free Event on Impacts of Social Media on Students

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A group of students from Sartell Middle School and High School are planning to hold a special presentation highlight the impacts of social media on students.

The event will feature staff from the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center who will educate parents/guardians and students about the impacts of social media on a students well being, setting limits, common social media platforms, options for parental controls and reporting concerns online.

Sartell students will also debut a public service announcement video for their peers about the impact of being online.

The event will be held Monday inside the Sartell Middle School Performing Arts Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend.

 

 

