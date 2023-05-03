Sartell High School Student Council Earns National Award

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell High School student council has received a top national award.

The group has been recognized as the 2023 National Gold Council of Excellence by National Student Council.

National Student Council provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members.

Sartell High School Student Council students serve as board level officers at the Central Minnesota Association of Student Councils Division, attend regular student council activities and take part in the National Leadership Convention.

This is the third straight year the Sartell student council has won this award.

