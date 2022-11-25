Sartell First Responders Letting Facial Hair Grow For a Cause

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell police officers and fire fighters are collaborating in a new way to raise awareness for mental health.

Get our free mobile app

Since the start of the month, both departments have been letting their facial hair grow to build awareness and introduce everything The Beautiful Mind Project does for people struggling with mental health.

You're encouraged to check out each participants beard or mustache growth and donate to the cause.

To donate, you can scan the QR code for The Beautiful Mind Project.