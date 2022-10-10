Sartell Fire Department Hosting Annual Open House Event Thursday

The Sartell Fire Department is hosting its annual Open House event this Thursday, October 13th. The event will be held at the Sartell Public Safety building at 501 Pine Cone Road South from 4-7:30 p.m..

The public is welcome to attend this free event to learn more about fire safety in their home and about fire prevention techniques. Of course, there will also be opportunities for kids (and adults) to check out the big trucks. One of the highlights of my four year old's year in 2021 was blasting the horn of one of the big fire engines!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2ZjNoDM_Hoc

The LifeLink helicopter will also be on hands for people to check out.

There will also be opportunities to meet with firefighters and police officers while enjoying some food and snacks, which will be served at the event.

