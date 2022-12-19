Sartell Education Foundation Awards District $22,000 in Grants

SARTELL (WJON News) - Several programs with the Sartell-St. Stephen School District are getting some additional funding.

The Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation recently awarded the district over $22,000 in grants to support leading-edge ideas and programs in Preschool through 12th grade.

Programs receiving grants include:

Early Childhood SMART Course Initiative - ORELC

Mindfulness Calming Corners - RIS

Project Lead the Way VEX Robotics Upgrade - SMS

Formative to Inform Instruction - SMS

Plant Grow Lab - SMS

Student Advocates for Equity Club - SHS

NASP Archery - SHS

Sabre Book Club - SHS

Eagle's Nest Project - K-12

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the district is tremendously thankful for the financial support provided by the foundation.

Through the generosity of the community and the thoughtful dedication of the SSEF Board, funds are allocated to the many innovative and creative projects that enhance our educational programs. Our staff and students would like to express a deep appreciation to all those who contributed to the foundation giving campaign.

SSEF has given over $684,000 in grants and scholarships since 2001. The foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support for leading-edge ideas and programming for students in District 748.