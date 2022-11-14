Sartell Considering Resolution to Bring Back Food, Beverage Tax

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will consider a resolution which would give them the option to bring back a food and beverage tax to the voters in the future.

City staff says the League of Minnesota Cities recently inform them of a few steps the city can take to have the authority to bring the tax to a future referendum, without having to go back for legislative approval.

The proposed resolution does not make the actual tax effective, nor does it require the city bring the referendum back to the voters.

If approved, the city will need to submit the resolution with the Secretary of State before January 3rd.

Sartell held a special election for a food and beverage tax back in February, which failed.