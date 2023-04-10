Sartell Baseball Association Seeks Funding for New Field Lighting

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Baseball Association is looking to install some lighting to the baseball fields at Pinecone Central Park.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving $75,000 in CVB Hotel Tax dollars and $25,000 in city park funds to be used to light two baseball fields at the park.

Everything Sartell says the hotel tax dollars must be used specifically for tourism related activities, and with the park attracting thousands of visitors to Sartell, felt this would be a good use of the funds. The organization adds the lights would also expand the types of tournaments that can take place, as well as the hours of play.

The expected cost for the lighting is roughly $400,000 and the Sartell Baseball Association has already raised over $197,000 toward the project. SBA is also looking at securing a bank loan to help cover the remaining funding needed.

If approved, the lighting could be installed this fall or winter in time for play in 2024.

 

 

