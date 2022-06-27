Sartell Approves Adding 16 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SARTELL -- Owners of electric vehicles will soon be able to charge them in Sartell.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved an agreement with Carbon Solutions Group to add multiple Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on city property.

Finance Director Rob Voshell says CSG plans to install and operate the charging stations at no cost to the city.

They would install the meters, permit the meters, operating costs, perform regular maintenance and provide free upgrades and expansion. In addition we would get a monthly rental income from them for leasing the space and we would receive profit sharing if they meet a certain threshold.

Voshell says CSG plans to install 16 charging stations at 8 locations throughout Sartell including city hall, the community center, Scheels Athletic Complex and multiple city parks.

The agreement is for 10-years and Voshell says staff considers this a low-risk, high-reward scenario for the city.

Based on the 16 EV charging stations, we estimate an annual revenue of just over $13,000. We really think it's a great program to build our EV footprint without providing funding or taking on any risk.

Voshell Carbon Solution Group also has an agreement with the city of Plymouth to install over 80 chargers and lease three electric vehicles. He says in speaking with Plymouth officials they have had a positive experience working with CSG.

For residents to use the charging stations it's estimated it would cost them $.30/kWh. For example someone with an empty 100kWh battery vehicle would cost the driver $30 to charge to 100% and be able to driver roughly 350 miles on that charge.

Voshell says Carbon Solutions Group is looking at installing these charging stations within the next six months, depending on supply chain issues.