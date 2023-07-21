Sartell 14AAA Baseball Update – July 21st, 2023

SARTELL 14AAA 11 PANTHERS 14AAA 6

(Tuesday July 11th)

The Sartell 14AAA defeated their foe the Panthers 14AAA crew from Spring Lake Park, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. They were aided by eight walks, their starting pitcher was Parker Smith, he threw four innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Spencer Brinkerhoff threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, had had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Parker Smith went 2-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Knott went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Karson Ritter had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Will Perius earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Davis Ahrens went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jonah Ambrosier earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. John Brinkerhoff earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Spencer Brinkerhoff was hit by a pitch and Sam VanSlooten had a stolen base.

The Panthers starting pitcher was I. Aalund, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. L. Wellman threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. S. Pander threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued two walks.

Their offense was led by I. Aalund went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. L. Sellman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and S. Pandey went 1-for-3 for a RBI and L. Neiger was credited for a RBI. C. Rudoy went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, A. Cantele want 1-for-3 and he scored a run and A. Wicks scored a run.

SARTELL 14AAA 7 WHITE BEAR LAKE 14AAA 6

(Thursday July 20th)

The Sartell 14AAA defeated their foes the White Bear Lake 14AAA, backed by ten hits. The White Bear Lake crew tied it up in the top of the seventh, in the bottom of the seventh, Miles Simonsen led off with a single, Preston Deragisch earned a walk and both advanced on a wild pitch. Miles Simonsen scored on a well executed bunt by Trevor Schlangen drove in the winning run scored by Miles Simonsen. Their starting pitcher was Karson Ritter, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Spencer Binkerhoff threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jonah Ambrosier, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Karson Ritter went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Spencer Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Preston Deragisch went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk