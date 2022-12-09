Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

Photo: Foley High School

FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School.

On the menu:

  • French toast sticks
  • sausage patties
  • potato smiles

and more along with games, crafts, a silent auction, and photos with Santa!

Tickets are just five dollars and available at the door.

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: foley high school
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports