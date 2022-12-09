Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!
The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School.
On the menu:
- French toast sticks
- sausage patties
- potato smiles
and more along with games, crafts, a silent auction, and photos with Santa!
Tickets are just five dollars and available at the door.