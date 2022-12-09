Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!

The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School.

On the menu:

French toast sticks

sausage patties

potato smiles

and more along with games, crafts, a silent auction, and photos with Santa!

Tickets are just five dollars and available at the door.