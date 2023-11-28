Santa Is Coming! Sartell’s Country Lights Festival Opens THIS Friday! [GALLERY]

The Sartell Country Lights Festival looks to be back and bigger than ever this holiday season! Despite some Grinch's attempt to dim the Christmas spirit by cutting a large portion of the festival's lights, Lake Francis looks amazing and is nearly ready to officially open.

The COUNTRY Lights Festival is brought to you through a partnership between the City of Sartell and a number of other participating community partners and sponsors. The Sartell Country Lights Festival Committee invites guests to take a stroll through an amazing 33 acre winter wonderland right off Pinecone Road lit by the glow of over a million lights.

Throughout the winter the festival will host special events like s'mores night, fireworks night, senior night and Santa night. On select nights there is also a kids' train ride that takes little ones around the entire loop!

The Country Lights Festival in Sartell is free to attend. The official 'grand opening,' which is not open to the public, is scheduled for November 24th.

SCHEDULE:

December 1st: Santa Night and Hot Chocolate (5-7 PM)

December 2nd: Hot Chocolate (5-7 PM)

December 8th: S'Mores and Hot Chocolate (5-7 PM)

December 9th: Hot Chocolate (5-7 PM)

December 13th: Senior Night (5-7 PM)

December 15th: Hot Dog Night, Hot Chocolate (5-7 PM)

December 16th: Hot Chocolate (5-7 PM)

December 22nd: Jammie Night w/ Movie and crafts in Community Center (5-7 PM)

December 23rd: Hot Chocolate (5-7 PM)

December 31st: Fireworks at 7 PM

The Country Lights Festival is located near the Sartell Community Center. Check out a gallery of the lights below the map!

