Royalton Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

MORRILL -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Nature Road west of Morrill in Buckmann Township.

Fifty-one-year-old Travis Winscher of Royalton was backing his vehicle into a driveway when it was struck on the driver's side by another vehicle.

The second vehicle was driven by 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca.

Winscher was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.