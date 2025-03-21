St. Cloud Rox Sign Four Pitchers With Season Fast Approaching

The St. Cloud Rox have announced the signing of four more pitchers for the upcoming 2025 season, including a pair of hurlers currently playing for Minnesota colleges.

St. Cloud State University's Camden Lyke (Lakeville, MN) is a redshirt freshman for the Huskies this season. He has appeared in five games for the Huskies in 2025, including four starts, and has struck out eight batters in fourteen innings.

A Lakeville South graduate, Lyke was ranked as the 22nd-best right-handed pitcher in Minnesota during his senior year in Lakeville.

Also joining the Rox is Riane Ritter from the University of St. Thomas. A Rogers, Minnesota native, Ritter pitched in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League with Utica where he posted a sparkling 2.88 earned run average in 25 innings of work.

Ritter has fanned 23 batters through 15.1 innings pitched with the Tommies so far this season.

Joining Lyke and Ritter in St. Cloud this summer are a pair of pitchers from the University of North Carolina in Riley Leatherman and John Hughes.

Leatherman was one of the top-ranked high schoolers in Minnesota coming out of Wayzata High School in 2024. In his senior year, Leatherman charted a 7-0 record with a 1.54 earned run average- cementing him as Minnesota's 'Mr. Baseball.'

John Hughes joins the Rox from UNC after a stellar career with Nazareth Academy in Hinsdale, Illinois, where he led his team on a 46-game winning streak from 2023 to 2024.

The St. Cloud Rox season begins in Minot on May 26th. The team's home opener is set for May 30th against the Badlands Big Sticks. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.