It Should Be A Fun Weekend To Be A Minnesota Sports Fan!

The Minnesota Twins host the first-place Guardians for four games in three days, the Vikings open the preseason on Saturday and the US Men's Olympic Basketball team, featuring the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, will play for a gold medal against Rudy Gobert and his team from France on Saturday as well.

In addition, the amateur baseball playoffs heat up this weekend with several matchups in the area Friday and Saturday, PLUS the Rox host the Willmar Stingers Friday and Saturday with home field advantage in the playoffs on the line!

The Twins host Cleveland at 1:10 and 7:10 on Friday, 6:10 on Saturday and 1:10 on Sunday. All the Twins games can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

The Twins enter the weekend just 3.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central standings, so there are some major playoff implications involved in this series. Following the Cleveland series, the Twins will host third-place Kansas City Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Vikings will host the Raiders for their first preseason game of the year on Saturday at 3 p.m.. This game can also be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

The Vikings say they will play both veteran quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie JJ McCarthy and fans will get their first look at both of them.

The US men's basketball team plays against France at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Rox host the Willmar Stingers at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, with fireworks to follow after the game. The Stingers return to Faber Field for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday.

Finally, there are dozens of amateur baseball games happening around the state this weekend. A full list of who's playing who can be found HERE.