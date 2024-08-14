Rox Advance To Great Plains Championship Game With Win Over Willmar

The St. Cloud Rox are two wins away from another Northwoods League championship after defeating the Willmar Stingers 6-0 Tuesday night. The win gives the Rox a two-games-to-one series win over the Stingers and advances them to the Great Plains championship game against LaCrosse Wednesday night.

St. Cloud starting pitcher Hunter Day continued an excellent season with eight scoreless innings, allowing no runs on seven hits while striking out five Stingers batters. Ryan Rushing finished off the game by tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rox pounded out nine hits and drew four walks offensively. Ben Higdon was 1-4 with a home run and two runs batted in, Jackson Hauge went 3-4 with two doubles and Tyler Bishop scored two runs from the leadoff spot.

Get our free mobile app

The LaCrosse Loggers won the Great Plains East Division's first half title with a 22-12 record and finished the regular season with a 33-37 record, good for fifth place in the division.

Despite the team's second half struggles, the Loggers swept the Duluth Huskies two games to none in their opening round playoff series.

The Rox check in to Wednesday's game with a 43-36 record.

First pitch Wednesday night is set for 6:35 p.m.. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes before first pitch.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be purchased AT THIS LINK.

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota