Rocori Special Olympic Bowling Team Throws A Strike In Vegas

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Some Rocori athletes got to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip recently. The Rocori Special Oylmpic Bowling team just returned from a trip to Las Vegas where they took part in the National Open Champion Tournament.

The athletes and their unified partners competed in both the teams and doubles events in the tournament, placed in all of them, and brought home medals. Coach Nancy Schwindel says it was great to see everyone do well and have fun:

"It is, it is quite humbling to see how well they can shine and I think as a unified partner and some of the other unified partners I can say there were times when the athletes were outshining their partners which is absolutely wonderful in my world."

Schwindel says the team gets tremendous support from the community to be able to do this type of trip.

The team got to do a few fun things while in Vegas besides the tournament like take a limo ride and watch a NASCAR Convoy. Below is a list of the team members and how they placed in the tournament

DOUBLES:

Melissa Philippi & Andy McDonald - 5th

Karen Lincoln & Zak Schlangen - 4th

Kevin Garcia-Morales & Jordan Philippi - 2nd

Ivan Vega-Rubio & Nancy Schwindel - 3rd

TEAM:

Black Team - 2nd

Red Team - 5th

