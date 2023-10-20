ROCORI Grad & Former NFL Player Seen In A ‘Cheek’-y Photo On Instagram

Eric Decker, former NFL player, U of M Golden Gopher, and ROCORI Spartan was recently shown on social media in a rather 'cheek'-y photo shared by his wife, recording artist Jessie James Decker. The photo of Decker has made some folks blush, while others took a more serious tone on Jessie James Decker's Instagram page.



"To celebrate one week of “Just Eat” being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo so in honor here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight and let me say, yum yum yum!!! I love seeing all your stories and posts of all the dishes y’all are making!!! They look gorgeous!!!! Thank you for all the love link in bio to snag if ya haven’t or head to Target. They have the most beautiful display of my book upfront"

The photo, which shows Eric only wearing a kitchen apron while reading Jessie James Decker's new cookbook called Just Eat, was shared by Jessie James Decker yesterday afternoon.

While little was left to the imagination, to me the comments were where the real gold was, as there was seemingly equal pearl-clutching as well as celebration.

It's half a butt, I think most of us are exposed to more than that on a regular basis just watching/streaming entertainment, so I won't get all worked up over the photo.

In other news, the Deckers are also expecting their 4th child together, after making the announcement in August.

