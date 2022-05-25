Rock The Riverside Starts Next Week in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is getting ready to host its second annual Rock the Riverside concert series.

The 14-week free music event kicks off next Thursday, June 2nd, and runs through September 1St. Twenty-eight acts are scheduled to perform with the opening act taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. each night and the headliner going on at 7:00 p.m.

City Administrator Ross Olson says, as you look at the line-up this year, you'll recognize some familiar bands mixed in with some new ones.

The plan is to bring the most amazing acts that we can and a variety of them. So as the years go on, as long as this stays popular, you will see some familiar faces and bands, but you are going to see new ones too and mix this up.

Olson says sponsors cover the cost of the bands and all the other expenses.

Once again this year, there will be food vendors on site and the Benton Station will be the beer vendor.

It is an all-ages event.