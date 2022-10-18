Rochester Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Prison for Arson

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for setting multiple buildings on fire in St. Paul.

Thirty-six-year-old Jose Felan Jr., was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the arson of two businesses and a school during the summer of 2020.

Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson back in February.

According to court documents, Felan Jr., set fire to the Goodwill retail store, the 7 Mile Sportswear store and Gordon Parks High School, all of which were located along University Avenue in St. Paul.

Records show following the arsons, Felan and his wife, 23-year-old Mena Yousif, fled the state. The couple drove to Rochester and then to Texas where Felan had family, before finally fleeing to Mexico.

Court records show, on February 15, 2021, the couple was detained by Mexican immigration following an anonymous tip and returned to the United States.

Following his prison sentence, Felan must also serve three years of supervised released and pay over $39,000 in restitution.