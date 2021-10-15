Robots Will Soon Be Working In MN Nursing Homes

This sounds like something from a science fiction movie, but it's real life. Robots will soon be working in Minnesota nursing homes with elderly residents.

According to KSTP Eyewitness News, the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be inviting these robots into nursing care centers including Eight Monarch Healthcare Management.

They'll be able to provide a variety of different services that the facilities are in need of. Some of those things are emotional support, exercise training and cognitive health.

Right now, healthcare facilities across the country are experiencing staffing shortages for a variety of reasons including COVID-19 and vaccine mandates.

The KSTP article mentioned that these robots will be able to pick up the slack from some of those open positions.

It reminds me of the 1999 film Bicentennial Man starring the late Robin Williams. This isn't the first robot that's picking up workforce slack.

We previously told you about a brewery just north of Brainerd called Snarky Loon Brewing Company that's got a robot serving its beer.

And, there's also a Thai restaurant in the Twin Cities, Sawatdee, that's enlisted the help of a robot named DeeDee to assist servers.

It seems that this is the new way of the future. What do you think about robots entering the workforce? Comment below.

