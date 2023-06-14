Riverside Avenue Project in Sartell to Get Finishing Work

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The final layer of pavement will be laid down on a road in Sartell causing some traffic impacts.

Riverside Avenue/County Road 1 will be under road construction Thursday and Friday while crews complete the project that started in 2022.

Paving operations will take place from Sartell Street to 12th Street North. Riverside Avenue will remain open, but drivers are strongly urged to find alternate routes due to expected delays.

A number of side streets along that corridor will also be closed as part of the paving project. Seventh Street and 9th Street will remain open, otherwise, 4th Street through 11th Street will be closed at the Riverside access points.

