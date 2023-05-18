Detour Scheduled Around Stearns County Road 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A six-mile stretch of roadway that links two Stearns County towns will be closed for the next several months.
Construction on County Road 23 between Richmond and Farming will close starting Monday.
Crews will start on the Richmond end at County Road 111 with erosion control and pavement removal. The project ends at County Road 42 in Farming.
When completed in late October, the new road will have 12-foot driving lanes, four-foot shoulders, and drainage improvements.
A detour will be in place for all through traffic.
