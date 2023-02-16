River Lakes Girls Hockey To Play For Section Title Thursday

The River Lakes Stars girls hockey team will take on top-seeded Fergus Falls Thursday night in the Section 6A championship game at Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.

The Stars enter Thursday's game with a 10-16-1 record. River Lakes has been stingy on defense over their last three games, shutting out Willmar in their regular season finale before beating Morris/Benson Area 12-0 in the section quarterfinals and upsetting Willmar 2-1 in the section championship game.

Fergus Falls is the top seed in 6A with a 21-4-1 record this season. The Otters defeated River Lakes twice during the regular season with a 3-2 win in early January and a 5-1 win in early February.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Alexandria.