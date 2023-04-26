Rides & Fun Are Back At Crossroads Mall In St. Cloud Starting This Week

THEY'RE BACK!

With the quick arrival of spring, people in central Minnesota are wasting no time in getting their spring and summer fun started, and this week The Gopher State Carnival is back at Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud.

You will find the Gopher State Carnival in the Macy's parking lot area of the mall Wednesdays through Sundays beginning April 27th through May 7th 2023.

The carnival brings with it rides, food, and carnival games that you've come to expect from your carnival experience. Unlimited arm ride bands are available for up to 3 hours of riding for just $25 per person per session.

DATES AND TIMES

The spring carnival dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, April 27th: 4 - 9:30 pm

Friday, April 28th: 4 - 9:30 pm

Saturday, April 29th: 11 am - 9:30 pm

Sunday, April 30th: 11 am - 8 pm

Wednesday, May 3rd: 4 pm - 9:30 pm

Thursday, May 4th: 4 pm - 9:30 pm

Friday, May 5th: 4 pm - 9:30 pm

Saturday, May 6th: 11 am - 9:30 pm

Sunday, May 7th: 111am - 8 pm

FEATURED RIDES

The carnival brings back some of the favorite traditional family rides including the Ferris wheel, The Sizzler, and The Spider. Children's favorites include The Dragon Wagon, Bounce Cars, Pirate's Revenge, Airplanes, and Spin Racer, and don't forget the rides that are meant to thrill, including:

Rockstar

Equinox

Zipper

Gravitron

Kamikaze

FOOD OPTIONS

If rides aren't the reason you go to the carnival, and it's all about the food, you've come to the right place. Whether it's cheese curds, pizza, gyros, corndogs, hotdogs, footlong corndogs, or french fries, it will all be waiting for you at the carnival. Have a sweet tooth? Don't forget tasty lemonade for a little zing, cotton candy, snowcones, caramel apples, popcorn, and smoothies!

GAMES

If you're out to bring home the biggest stuffed animal to a love done, or just like to play games, you'll enjoy:

The Duck Pond

Roller Derby

Shootout Challenge

Coin Dozer

Break A Bottle

In The Bucket

Mini Basketball and The Shootout Challenge

It's time to get the summer started! Lets go!

