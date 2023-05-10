Richmond Man Accused of Dunking Girl to Absolve Her of Sins

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Richmond man is accused of trying to cleanse a young girl's sins by holding her under the water in a bathtub and shaking her.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gergory Burg told the girl's mother that he was God and repeatedly told the girl that he forgave her sins.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother said Burg was acting erratic, telling the mom she was a terrible person and that he and his mother were the only ones who knew he was God and that they were hiding it from people.

The mother began recording Burg as he held the child and repeated the phrase. At one point, Burg brought the girl into the bathroom and said "Okay Mom, are you ready for this?" Court records show he then dunked the girl and shook her while holding her underwater. Ultimately, the mother intervened and called the police.

Burg has previous convictions involving domestic offenses and also a history of using methamphetamine. Police say Burg was showing signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine when they arrived.

Burg is charged with felony domestic assault and felony malicious punishment of a child. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge.

