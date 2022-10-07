Rice Police Department Moves Into New Headquarters

RICE (WJON News) - The Rice Police Department has officially moved into their new headquarters.

Last year, the building was moved onto it's new foundation behind city hall.

Police Chief Ross Hamann says while it's taken longer than expected, they are excited to be in their new space.

I think this building will suit us for many years. We are easing into it and setting things up as we need it. But I think as we grow the space will suit us well.

The new building includes a few offices, a small conference room, evidence room and a new attached garage for their squad cars.

Hamann says they wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for the generosity of Intercomp for donating the small office building to the city.

We've very grateful for them. I don't think this would have happened as soon as it did without their action. Huge thank you to them.

Hamann says they are hosting an open house this weekend with the fire department, to show their buildings.

The open house is on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.