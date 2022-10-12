Rhythm and Brews This Sunday less than an hour from St. Cloud

Fall is definitely here! And it's time to enjoy everything that Minnesota and Fall have to offer. One of the things that is popular is craft beers. Breweries are popping up all over, and many events surrounding it.

This is an event happening this weekend in Brooklyn Center. It's called Rhythm and Brews. This event is happening this Sunday from 1 to 5pm. There's craft beer, seltzers, ready to drink beverages along with some food trucks too.

The setting for this event is the rustic feel of the Heritage Center located at 6155 Earle Brown Dr. in Brooklyn Center. Minnesota Monthly started this event this year as a first and hopefully annual event.

Tickets for the event are $35. And you can purchase here. 50% of the proceeds go to M Health Fairview Foundation.

If you are interested in who the vendors will be, there is quite a list. You can see the full list here.

