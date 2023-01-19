Retro, Modern Video Game Swap Meet To Be Held in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of retro and modern video games will be in St. Cloud this weekend.

The Winter Video Game Swap Meet is being held at the Eastside VFW on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Katie Anderson with Mobile Game World says the swap meet features both businesses and collectors willing to sell or trade a variety of common and rare games, accessories, and gaming systems from Nintendo, atari, sega and more.

Anderson says they typically have between 20-25 vendors and will get people coming from the Twin Cities, Rochester, Fargo and Sioux Falls areas.

The event runs from noon-until 4:00 p.m. and their is no cover, however you are encouraged to grab some lunch at the VFW while you're there.

The Video Game Swap Meets began in 2020 and are held four times year. The next game swap will is scheduled for March.