Residents Asked to Vote to Help Sartell Police Get K9 Grant

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department in asking you to cast your vote to help back their K9 program.

The department is hoping to secure a K9 Grant from Aftermath Services. Everyday you can long on to the Aftermath website, searching the Sartell Police Department and cast your vote.

You can earn extra votes by following and commenting on the Aftermath Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Voting can be done once every 24 hours per device through June 5th. The votes will be tallied after the close of the Grant and the winning law enforcement agencies will be announced on June 7th.

If you would like to find out additional ways to support bringing back the K-9 program to the Sartell Police Department please reach out to the Sartell Police Department 320-251-8186.

