Remember to Set Your Clocks Back One Hour on Sunday

We switch into Daylight Savings Time coming up on November 7th. The clocks move back an hour Sunday at 2 am, giving us an extra hour of sleep.

Daylight Savings Time is observed by every state in the US except for Arizona and Hawaii, giving the rest of us an extra hour of daylight in the morning.

Here are some facts you might not have known about the time change.

Germany Started It

According to MentalFloss.com, Germany became the first country to officially adopt Daylight Saving Time in 1916. It was born out of an effort to conserve coal during World War I, and Britain, along with many other European nations, was quick to follow the Germans’ lead. The US adopted it in 1918 to save electricity.

There's a Specific Reason it Happens at 2 AM

It occurs at 2 am, because it's the most likely time for people NOT to notice it. Most people (hopefully) aren't awake, and most bars and restaurants are closed.

It Wasn't Standardized Until 1966

The U.S. continued to observe daylight saving time even after World War II, but there was no standard for implementing it. Different states did it at different times, which caused a lot of confusion. Finally, a federal law was passed in 1966 that put everyone on the same page.

Luckily our phones and smart devices change on their own, but don't forget to switch the clocks on the stove and microwave. Or maybe you're like me and those clocks will finally be correct again.

