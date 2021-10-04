Oh, Donnie Wahlberg.... Mostly now I think about him as a member of the cast of Blue Bloods, but yes, he was and is a founding member of the New Kids on the Block. A boy band founded in 1984, is touring again, and have been for the last few years. They are going on another national tour and will be making a stop in Minnesota.

Next June, 2022, The Mixtape Tour will be making a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. This is actually the second leg of this tour which started in 2019, and included Tiffany, Naughty by Nature and Debbie Gibson. Now, they will make a bit of a shift on this tour and it looks like it's going to be a lot of fun and definitely nostalgic. This tour not only includes NKOTB, but also Salt n Peppa (who were also on the last tour), En Vogue, and Rick Astley.

If you are wanting to relive some of your childhood, this tour looks like it's going to deliver on the fun. Donnie Wahlberg has this to say about the tour:

If you are interested in getting a group together and heading down to the Xcel for this show, tickets for pre- sale is this Thursday, October 7th through Ticketmaster. They officially go on sale for the general public on Friday, October 8th.

