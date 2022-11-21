Red Kettle Kickoff Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to start the 2022 Red Kettle campaign.

The kickoff event for this year’s campaign is this Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Sauk Rapids Coborn’s.

Primerica Financial Services sponsors the kickoff, where officials will help people volunteer to ring bells during the holiday season, and the big red kettle will be there to start the fundraising campaign.

The red kettles date back to 1891. A San Francisco-based captain was brainstorming ideas to provide a free Christmas meal to the needy in the area. A naval veteran, he remembered “Simpson pots” in Liverpool, England, where sailors would toss a few coins into a pot to help the poor in the area.

The Salvation Army says they serve 4.5 million people during the holiday season, and the Red Kettle campaign provides a majority of the funds for the Salvation Army.