‘Red Jammer’ Waterfall Tour on Minnesota’s Northshore Highway Sounds Amazing

I think I've found something that's extraordinary yet close enough to home that my family could all enjoy together. A way to get away from work, social media, and the noise of everyday life.

Lutsen Resort's waterfall season has begun, and they have a wonderful, unique way for you to enjoy beautiful waterfall scenes right here in northern Minnesota.

RED JAMMER TOURS ARE NOW THROUGH THE END OF MAY

The Red Jammer Waterfall tours are taking place at Lutsen Resort now through May 31st. There are several different scenic routes you can go on, and enjoy the sights, sounds, and more when you take this incredible tour.

There are a few different tours that you can choose from when scheduling your adventure. The West Falls Tour takes you along the Northshore Highway to some of the area's most popular waterfall sites.

No need to bring any food, as meals and beverages will be provided to you on your four-hour tour. Lutsen says all you'll need for this four-hour tour is your daypack and your sense of adventure. This is for those experienced or not. The cost is only $57 per person and sounds like a wonderful adventure. The trip of course is dependent on availability as well as weather conditions.

The other tour is called the North Fall Tour. During this tour, you will have a knowledgeable tour guide taking you along the Northshore Highway to the Canadian Border. Stops will include the following:

Disappearing Devil's Kettle in Judge C.R. Magney State Park

High Falls - Minnesota's Highest Waterfall in Grand Portage State Park

You'll also get a full carry meal and assorted beverages from the Lutsen Resorts Strand Restaurant. This is a five-hour experience, which is $75 per person.

There is another North Falls Tour that is offered free with your reservation at one of the historic lodge rooms at the same time you want the tour. You can click HERE for details.

However you decide to celebrate, this location is sure to bring some stress relief to your life. Unplug, unwind, and get outside. Enjoy.

