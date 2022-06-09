Red Flag Laws Pass US House

MNN -- A so-called "red flag" gun bill is on its way to the Senate after passing the U-S House Wednesday.

The bill aims to keep firearms out of the hands of people who pose dangers to themselves or others.

Minnesota's Congressional delegation voted along party lines on the overall gun package. On the House floor, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar said change is overdue...

We have offered prayer and thoughts for years, with no real action

Republican Michelle Fischbach countered...

We already have gun laws in this country and yet those laws continue to be broken, if Democrats want to talk about common sense, how about we enforce the laws that already exist

The House passed a package of other gun safety bills Wednesday, but passage of any gun-related legislation is uncertain in the Senate.

