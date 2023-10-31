Really? This City Is The Worst City To Live In Minnesota?

Minnesota. The land of 10,000 lakes. Sky blue waters, the Mighty Mississippi, green forests, and wildlife aplenty. Who wouldn't want to live somewhere that experiences all FOUR seasons (yes even winter) in their glory? There IS a city that has been designated as the worst place to live in Minnesota, according to the folks over at 24/7 Wall St, and it's not too far from St. Cloud. Sorry, Cambridge.

According to 24/7 Wall St, this is what data they used to determine the worst cities in every state. "Using data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 22 measures to identify the worst cities to live in in every state. The measures used in the index fall into one of three broad categories: economy, community, and overall quality of life." 24/7 Wall St also only analyzed cities with a population greater than 8,000 residents.

So what makes Cambridge the worst city to live in Minnesota?

> Poverty rate: 8.4% (state: 9.2%)

> Median home value: $187,500 (state: $250,200)

> Median household income: $57,969 (state: $77,706)

> Drug-induced mortality: 17.8 deaths per 100,000 (state: 20.9 per 100,000)

> Total population: 9,454

Truthfully, I don't put much stock into these articles and types of rankings, as you can really rank anything, and manipulate numbers any way you'd like to.

To those who live in Cambridge there isn't the worst place to live, and having visited and driven through Cambridge it's actually quite nice.

If you've never been to Cambridge, as it really ISN'T the worst place to live in reality, here are a few things you might want to check out/do.

November 18th - Cambridge Lighted Snowflake Parade

Head to the Junction Bowl, Red Pine Winery, the Grumpy Minnow, or the North Ridge Winery. You can see more things to do in Cambridge here.

