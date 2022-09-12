Rather Than Complaining About Prices, One Farmer Wants You To Buy A Cow

While this farmer, really makes a great point for those who are complaining about prices right now, isn't from Minnesota they are a producer and costs are high for many across the board, no matter where they are located.

Bridge Acres Farm, out of Washington State, posted this timely post on Wednesday, September 7th, and it's been shared more than 3,500 times, and really hits home with its message.

Before you complain about someone’s prices, you should buy a cow.

Before you tell someone their milk, meat, soap, cheese, produce, etc. is over-priced, you should buy land.

Buy land. Pay for infrastructure. Buy a cow. Train the cow. Pay to Feed the cow. Care for the cow. Learn to milk the cow. Actually, milk the cow. Cry over milk the cow kicked and spilled everywhere. Cry over your sick cow while you sit up all night with the vet. Stay up all night with your cow.

Before you complain about someone’s prices, show up. Show up every day. Even when it’s 106*. Even when there’s a hurricane. Even when it’s hailing. Even when it’s freezing and your hands don’t work right. Even when you only got one hour of scattered sleep the night before.

This post is not to complain, I wouldn’t trade this life for anything. But it’s important that everyday people understand what they are paying for. Small farms like ours don’t get government subsidies. We pay for everything out of pocket. Before you make a comment about prices think this through. I genuinely believe people make these comments out of ignorance, not to be ugly or rude.

Farmers pay for their products with their lives. Time, blood, energy, emotion, no days off. Most of us don’t break even, much less make a profit. We do this because we believe there is a better way.

When you buy locally, you pay for more than the soap or milk or produce in your hands.

Before you complain. Buy a cow. Or goats. or grow a large garden.

Just be mindful.

Some solid advice that we can all take to heart.

