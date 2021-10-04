An Open Letter to Popcorn at Small Town Bars

Dear popcorn at a small town bar,

This letter is long overdue. You have thanklessly been there for us for decades, and it's time you got some love and recognition.

Thank you for waiting there for us under the warming lights of the popcorn machine. As we watch the clock at work tick down to the end of the day, you warmly wait behind the plexiglass for happy hour to begin.

Thank you for being there for us when we want something to eat, but we aren't hungry enough for an appetizer. You're always there for light snacking, and the perfect complement to an ice-cold bottle of beer. And thank you for holding over our appetites until our meal arrives because we ultimately realized we are hungry and needed to order something. You have saved so many hangry people from going off the deep end.

Thank you for being there for us late at night when we have had a few too many drinks and need to eat something to soak up the liquid in our stomachs. That is the time of day you pair perfectly with a big glass of ice water.

Just like a good friend, you greet us with a warm glow every time we walk into our favorite small town watering hole. You welcome us in, and hang out with us while we catch up with friends and locals. It's a certain comfort that is hard to come by in this world.

Thank you small town bar popcorn. You're the best.

