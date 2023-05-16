YOUR NOT IN ARKANSAS ANYMORE

Can you imagine how this poor kitten felt, when a tornado came through her home and absolutely devastated everything she knew, everyone she knew, and almost took her life?

This sweet kitty has been through a lot. Jolene, who is about 6 months old, was found alive under a pile of debris from one of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Arkansas. When rescuers found her, she was suffering; but now, Jolene is all healed up and ready to begin her new life with a loving family.

COULD SHE BE A PUREBRED SIAMESE SNOWSHOE?

Jolene is absolutely beautiful, and Green Acres Animal Rescue was told that she could be a Siamese/Snowshoe kitten. I've never heard of a snowshoe kitten; all I can tell you is, she definitely has a unique look about her, and we need to find her a new loving home.

Jolene's vaccinations are up to date and she appears to be friendly and playful. She IS housetrained and has a short coat. Her adoption fee is $250.

This beautiful young cat also has a bobtail and a slight ear tip. She is a friendly cat; however, if she feels that she is being cornered or stuck, she can get a bit feisty.

The shelter feels she would do best in a home with no young children.

Jolene was in an early group of cats that were rescued during the tornadoes in Arkansas being shipped to rescues all across the country.

If you have an interest in adopting Jolene, please click HERE now.

