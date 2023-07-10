Rape Charges Dismissed Against a Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Charges have been dismissed against a Waite Park man who was accused of raping a woman after she tried to return a necklace he had given her.

Thirty-two-year-old Abdulkhadir Ali Mohamed was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court records do not indicate a reason behind the dismissal.

The criminal complaint alleged that Mohamed met the woman at a park and convinced her to get into the front seat of his car. The charges accused Mohamed of forcing the woman into the back seat and assaulting her.

Records showed a sexual assault examination at the hospital confirmed injuries as a result of the assault.

