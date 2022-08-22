Randall Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Police in ATV

RANDALL -- A Randall man faces multiple charges after fleeing police on an ATV Sunday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says just before 11:00 p.m., authorities tried to make a traffic stop of an ATV on 1st Street in Randall.

The driver, 46-year-old Jonathan Glessinger, fled from deputies into a yard off 230th Street.

Authorities say Glessinger continued to drive through the yard and then made his way back on 230th Street before losing control and crashing the ATV. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by North Memorial Air Care with unknown injuries.

Glessinger faces charges of driving after revocation, DWI test refusal and fleeing police.

The case is still under investigation.