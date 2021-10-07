Raising Canes Opens Next Week, 5 Things To Know

There's a new kid in town!! Raising Canes has been causing a buzz in the community! They're a new to St. Cloud restaurant that's ready to open soon! They're holding an opening celebration so we put together a list of things you should know if you plan to go! Check out the list...and, tell us what restaurant you hope will come to the St. Cloud area next. Rumor has it...a Sonic is being planned.

1. Raising Canes in St. Cloud is set to open on Tuesday, October 12 at 10 a.m.

2. Raising Canes is known for their chicken fingers. Chicken is what they do. In fact, that's pretty much all they do.

3. The new St. Cloud location is the furthest north location they have in Minnesota. They've got several locations in the Twin Cities area.

4. Their grand opening celebration will include the chance to be entered to win free Cane's for a year. It's called their Lucky 20 promotion because 20 people will win. You must show up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be entered. You can find rules here. According to their official Facebook event page, all you need to do is show up.

5. Their new location is located at 2635 West Division Street in St. Cloud.

The chain hasn't yet posted their hours of operation on their official website. We expect they'll do that on Tuesday when they open to the public.

