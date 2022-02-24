Rachel Gruber Named Owner, President of Dale Gruber Construction

ST. CLOUD -- A family-owned construction business is being passed down to the next generation.

Dale Gruber Construction announced Rachel Gruber as the new owner and President of the company Thursday.

She takes over for her father who started the business almost 40-years ago.

My dad built a great company and I am honored to carry on his legacy.

In 2008, Rachel joined the business as Marketing, HR and Operations Manager. The company says she's been a vital part of the company's growth and success over the years.

As part of the transition, Dale Gruber will take on a new role as Construction Adviser. He says he's thrilled to keep the business in the family.

Mentoring Rachel to become a leader in the construction industry is something I have enjoyed doing throughout the years. I'm proud she is following in my steel-toed footsteps.

Dale Gruber Construction began in 1983.