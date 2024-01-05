If you are like me and you've got a bunch of change at your house and in your car because it seems like banks don't want the coins, you might want to sort through them after you learn there are still some pretty valuable coins floating around in circulation. These coins won't get you enough that you'd quit your day job, but some can bring in enough to pay for a vacation or two, which would be nice this year, wouldn't it?

Here are the 5 most valuable coins still in circulation according to Yahoo!

We will start with a rare coin, but apparently, they are still out there coins. This one was created just as the US was becoming a country.

The 1787 Fugio Cent

It has come out that Benjamin Franklin designed money on top of his other ventures. The first coin that was ever in circulation is a 1787 Fugio cent that according to Yahoo "is sometimes referred to as a Franklin cent, and it’s been deemed the first coin that was in circulation in the U.S." The coin could go for a few hundred thousand dollars if you manage to find one.

1913 Liberty Head Nickel

You can make a pretty penny with only five in existence if you find one of these in your drawer. One of these went for $4.2 million at an auction recently according to Yahoo. Odds of you having on in your drawer, slim, but not none, there IS a chance!

1969-S Lincoln Cent With a Doubled Die Obverse

A lady in Texas found one of these back in 2014. This was surprising because the Secret Service had confiscated earlier versions of it until the U.S. Mint confirmed that they were legitimate. The coins of course are real, and you can find examples for sale online with asking prices anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars. (the picture above is not a 1969-S Lincoln penny)

1955 Double Die Lincoln Penny

According to Yahoo this "is one of the most popular error coins produced by the U.S. Mint. One of these coins recently sold for over $2,000 at an eBay auction. The issue with the minting of the coin was that no one caught the problem of a double image until thousands had been produced, this will most likely be the coin you find amongst all your change.

Finally, the 5th most valuable coin that is still circulating out there is the 1983 penny.

1983 Penny With No Mint Mark

According to Blake Alma of CoinHub, this rare penny can go for up to $7,000. What makes this penny unique? Well, it’s missing a mint mark, which is the marking on the face side that states where every coin was made.

Did you notice what I did about those 5 valuable coins? 4 out of 5 were some version of a penny. The coin that doesn't get you anything, could score you a boatload of cash if you find the rare one.

H/T to Yahoo Finance for the idea.

