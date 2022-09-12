Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota

Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015.

The queen's residences in England include:

Buckingham Palace

Windsor Castle

Palace of Holyroodhouse

Hillsborough Castle

Sandringham House

Balmoral Castle

Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis.

Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:

It's highly unlikely the Queen herself ever visited this lake home, but it was used as the official residence of the Canadian consulate general, a role that privides services to Canadians visiting and living in the United States. Ariel Delouya is the Consul General of Canada and is based in Minneapolis. The lake home is making more and more sense.

The 4,500-square-foot home on Park Lane was built in 1949, and it's dubbed as a great home for entertaining. It features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

When the home was sold to a private buyer in 2015, the Consul General was relocated to a luxury apartment in Minneapolis. Not sure if that was the right move based on today's housing market. The monarchy might have benefited more from keeping that property.

For being owned by the monarchy, it is a pretty simple and plain-looking house based on the photos from the listing back in 2015:

Even though it is doubted that Queen Elizabeth II ever visited her Minnesota property, just knowing that she used to own her own little piece of shoreline here is really cool.

