Quarters Worth $20? Millions in Circulation, Do You Have Any?

Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York.

So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million of these quarters out in circulation. The rare quarters were either minted in 2019 or 2020.

Here's what you should look for;

Quarters minted in 2019 look for these designs on the back;

Idaho's Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness

Massachusetts' Lowell National Park

Guam's War in the Pacific National Park

Northern Mariana Islands' American Memorial Park

Texas' San Antonio Missions Park

Quarters minted in 2020 look for these designs on the back;

National Park of American Samoa

U.S. Virgin Island's Salt River Bay

Kansas' Tall Grass Prairie

Connecticut's Weir Farm National Historic Site

Vermont's Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park

Now flip the quarter over to the front. Right under the In God We Trust you'll find the mint mark. If the mint mark is a W congratulations, you have one of these quarters. Mind you, only those coins in pristine condition with bring $20.

Those in lesser condition could bring you at least some money. Pop them up on EBAY or visit you local pawn shop and see what you can get. Personally, being such an extremely small investment, there is really no hurry to cash in right away. Hang onto the quarters because they will increase in value as time goes on. Good luck!

