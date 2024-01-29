Puppy Love Could Be Yours This Sunday in Waite Park

I hate to think back to the pandemic because it was such a difficult time for everyone. What we thought would be just a couple of weeks before normalcy returned, quickly looked like it as if life would never be the same as before.

We learned as a society to quickly pivot to adjusting to the new “regular routine”, finding silver linings where we could. One of the things that shared positive results from that unprecedented time was the number of pet adoptions.

People quickly realized they wanted deeper companionship and giving a pet a home was a great way to do that.

Let’s fast forward to the present time, and there has been some normalcy return to our lives, and unfortunately a lot of people who adopted a pet during the pandemic have since returned them to shelters for a variety of reasons.

Depending on where you are in your life, a pet can bring happiness, love, and appreciation into your home. I can’t imagine our lives without our little Morkie “Latte”, who at times seems almost human.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a fur baby to your household, there’s an adoption event coming up this weekend in Waite Park. “Ruff Start Rescue” will be holding an adoption event at the Pet Supplies Plus in Waite Park Sunday between 11am and 1pm.

The organization will post photos of the pets that will be featured a couple of days prior on their Facebook page.

If nothing else this is a chance to get out and show some animals some love and maybe even have one of them steal your heart.