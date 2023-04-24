Punks Won’t Like New Chaperone Rule This Summer at Valleyfair

It pretty much became apparent last summer that something had to be done to curb the problems that Valleyfair experienced then and previous years.

Valleyfair goers should be able to utilize the park without having to worry about incidents popping up during their visit. Going back to Halloween 2018, you may recall, fights breaking out at the park and the police actually having to shut down the park for the night.

To help prevent this from happening quite as often and hopefully not at all, Valley fair found it prudent to put some rules in affect concerning minors 15 and younger.

According to fox9.com Valleyfair recently put out this statement;

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Valleyfair. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues," their website reads. "We are committed to keeping Valleyfair a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment."

Effective May 13th, these new rules will be put into action;

Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old to enter or stay in the park after 4 p.m.

The chaperone must be with the group to enter the park and cannot accompany more than 10 people.

The chaperone must stay inside the park the entire time and be able to be reached by phone.

If a minor is found unaccompanied, they could be kicked out of the park.

Aside from the above rules, Valleyfair strongly recommends that all minors (under 18 years of age) be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old.

Hopefully the implementation of these new rules make your visit to Valleyfair this summer safer and more enjoyable.

