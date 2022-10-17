MINNESOTANS LOVE THEIR BEER...AND THEIR FLANNEL!

If you live in Minnesota, it's probably a given that you also LOVE flannel! Along with flannel, we love our cold brew, and that means you'll probably love Flannel Fest 2022 at Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud.

The 3rd Annual Flannel Fest 2022 is happening Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at Pantown Brewing Company from Noon to 10 pm. Pantown Brewing is a cozy, friendly welcoming place to be for everyone. They always greet you with smiles and have an amazing atmosphere.

3RD ANNUAL FLANNEL FEST 2022

You are invited to come to enjoy specialty beers, live music, bonfires, delicious S'Mores, and of course, flannel!

You can get your very own Flannel Fest Flannel shirt for the 3rd Annual Flannel Fest 2022. The shirts are in stock now, so if you want to make sure you can get the size you need, you may want to pick yours up early.

Pantown Brewing is located at 408 37th Ave N. in St. Cloud. You can also find them online at pantownbrewing.com.

ABOUT PANTOWN BREWING

Noel Johnson is the Founder of Pantown Brewing, and was always intrigued by the history of Samual Pandolfo and the Pan car. With over 700 Pan cars being produced in St. Cloud on 33rd Avenue North between the years of 1917 to 1919, he thought that Pantown Brewing was an easy choice for a name for a brewery in St. Cloud.

To see a full list of Pantown Brewings Flagship brews click HERE now. You can also check out their full list of beers, ales, sours, and more by clicking HERE.

